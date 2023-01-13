WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police released the identity of the suspect involved in a stabbing that led to a vehicle crashing into a Weslaco hospital.

Isaiah Ray Rodriguez, 22, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) Friday, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department.

According to the release, Rodriguez was arrested in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night.

At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, Weslaco police received a call that a vehicle crashed into the Knapp Medical Center Emergency Room at 1401 E. 8th Street. Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man who had driven himself to the emergency room in a Blue Chevrolet truck with a stab wound, the release stated.

Weslaco Police Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation, and was able to identify and detain Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was presented before a judge at the Weslaco Municipal Court and was issued a cash surety bond of $1 million.