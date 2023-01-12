PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

And the Pharr Police Department is teaming up with two agencies to provide discussions on identifying and preventing human trafficking.

According to a news release from the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of South Texas and BCFS HHS Common Thread is providing this information to the public.

The event is called “Undertaking Against Human Trafficking” and will take place on Saturday , Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pharr ONE building at 1121 E. Nolana Loop.

Anyone interested in attending must register by scanning the QR Code. For more information contact Nancy Gonzalez at 956-402-4828.