HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested and accused of shoplifting on Black Friday as another suspect awaits his arraignment in connection to the case, Harlingen police said Monday.

Clarissa Garcia, 42, of San Benito, is charged with eight counts of theft of property of $2,500 or more — and one charge of resisting arrest, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Garcia “had multiple theft warrants,” police said.

Harlingen police made contact with Target’s asset protection staff, who located Garcia and a man who police had not yet publicly identified, as of Monday. The man is pending an arraignment, police said.

The two were alleged to be shoplifting on Black Friday at the Target store, at the 1000 block of Dixieland road in Harlingen, police said.

ValleyCentral obtained videos of the arrests circulating on Facebook that were recorded by a Target shopper. One video shows Garcia’s arrest as she is on the ground and multiple officers work to put handcuffs on her. Another video shows an unidentified man in handcuffs in the custody of police.

Garcia’s bonds were set at a total of $71,000, according to police.