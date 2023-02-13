HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments in the Rio Grande Valley are sending an important message when it comes to sharing fake posts on social media.

This can cause stress to the community and if severe enough those who make false reports or threats could face criminal charges.

“The problem is the way they’re sharing this information and all it takes is the one person to share it with somebody and then it spreads like wildfire,” Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department said.

Moore says there are many fake accounts on social media and these sites are designed to trick or deceive, cause alarm, and at times obtain your personal information.

“Don’t share the information, if you have any doubts about what this information is and what you want to do is verify who this information is,” Moore said.

Sergeant Moore says you always want to verify the source where the information is coming from.

“You want to know who your friends are on these platforms verify who your friends are if you don’t recognize the names if you don’t recognize where it’s coming from just delete it or unfollow or block them,” Moore said.

In the Valley over the weekend, a post on social media made its rounds in regards of a newborn allegedly found in a dumpster in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department confirmed that the post was a hoax.

In a statement Brownsville Police says: “When a suspected false social media post is seen, the BPD recommends for the public to consider the source from where the post is seen,”

They go on and say:

“Resist the temptation to share the post as this will cause the spread of misinformation.”

Moore says any threat to another person, school, or business that seems suspicious to even dangerous could lead to an arrest.

“We need this to stop and yes we file the charges and we don’t mess around we’re not going to play games they think it’s funny and it’s not funny at all if you make a threat whether it be a school or some other place of business or even against an individual, we take those threats seriously and you will be charged,” Moore said.