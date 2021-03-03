Police seeking persons of interest in car theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of persons of interest in this incident.

According to police one of the individuals was on foot while the other individuals were in two vehicles, a red Dodge pickup and black BMW SUV.

Source: Brownsville Police Department







Police said these individuals are persons of interest in a theft of a 2019 Nissan Sentra that was stolen on Feb. 2 from the 1100 block of E. Levee St.

Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip here.

The information provided could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.