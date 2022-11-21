MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a woman who police allege stole a purse from a Walmart.

McAllen Police Department

On Oct. 30, a woman reported that her purse had been stolen at the Walmart on the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the woman police say was being involved in the incident inside the store and leaving the location in a red Dodge passenger vehicle.

Police described the woman as having with light-colored hair and glasses and released to the public a still image taken from the store’s video security system.

Anyone with information is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.