MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault.

Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday.

The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the reporting party reported the assault to McAllen police at about 7:57 p.m. Nov. 3.

Molina’s last known location was at the 300 block of East Westway Ave, in McAllen.

Anyone with information regarding Molina’s whereabouts is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Anonymous tips are also collected through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”