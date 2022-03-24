BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a motor vehicle theft suspect.

According to a post by Brownsville Police Department, the subject is considered a “person of interest” in a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on March 21 at the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive.

The suspect took a 2002 gray Chevrolet Silverado. He was dropped off at the location by a white SUV, according to the post.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect approaching the vehicle from the driver’s side door.

Those with information are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile app.