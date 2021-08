BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in a vending machine burglary case.

According to a release, the incident took place on Aug. 21 at 500 S. Central Avenue.

The suspects, a woman and a man, were caught in on video breaking into the snack machine.

Police say they took snacks and money from the machine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).