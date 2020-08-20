Police searching for suspects involved in convenience store robbery

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three subjects involved in a robbery of a convenience store.

Police say the robbery took place on August 20 just after 2:30 a.m. at a Stripes store located in McAllen.

The release states the suspects took money, cigarillos and other store merchandise.

Below is the description of the three subjects as stated in the release.

First Suspect Description:

· Man seen wearing a Maroon in color Texas A&M cap, black mask, black Hoodie with white logo on the upper left side, blue gloves, blue jeans, dark color shoes.

Second Suspect Description:

· Man seen wearing a black cap, black mask, a gray and black zip-up sweater with vertical zipper on left side, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes.

Third Suspect Description:

· Man, seen wearing maroon ski mask, black hoodie, blue pants, red Nike back pack, black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three subjects or whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.