BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking to identify a man who is a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The Brownsville Police Department stated that on March 3, a man was captured on camera taking a bicycle from from a home.

In the video, you can see a man in a grey hoodie grab the bicycle from the front lawn.

Police say the theft took place in the area of French River.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).