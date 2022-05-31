BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

The man wanted is the subject of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Galaxia Park located at 1501 Calle Espacio on May 4, 2022.

According to Brownsville PD, the man and several other individuals assaulted two victims at the park. The man is the only individual left to identify.

The police department provided a photo of the suspect. He is seen wearing a dark Alabama Crimson Tide football shirt with black shorts and a cap.

Brownsville PD is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.