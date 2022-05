BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest in a motor vehicle burglary.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the driver of the vehicle is considered a “person of interest” in a burglary of a vehicle case that occurred in a parking lot at the 300 block of Morrison Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477), or use to P3 mobile app. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.