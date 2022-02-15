BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing on February 15.

According to a release, Maria Drago Rodriguez, 75, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was seen at the 1000 block of West Saint Francis Street in Brownsville.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair. She was wearing a shirt with flowers on it, white pants, and has a gray purse with a gold chain.

Police say she suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.