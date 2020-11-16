Police searching for man accused of helping hide runaway girl in Edinburg

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of hiding a runaway girl.

Police is looking for 21-year-old Marlon Danillo Benitez-Briones, also known as Marlon Briones, Dani Benitez, Dany Figueroa and Marlon Argueta-Perez.

According to police, Benitez-Briones says on occasion that he is currently 20, 16 or 22 -years-old. His last known address is 4007 Alta and 1540 Blackjack, in the city of Edinburg.

14-year-old Sofia Almaraz was found on Oct. 15. Almaraz was missing for two days, before being located by police.

Benitez-Briones could possibly be charged with harboring a runaway and enticing a child.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benitez-Briones please contact the Edinburg police department immediately at 956-289-7700 or 383-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday