Police searching for man accused of helping hide runaway girl in Edinburg

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of hiding a runaway girl.

Police is looking for 21-year-old Marlon Danillo Benitez-Briones, also known as Marlon Briones, Dani Benitez, Dany Figueroa and Marlon Argueta-Perez.

According to police, Benitez-Briones says on occasion that he is currently 20, 16 or 22 -years-old. His last known address is 4007 Alta and 1540 Blackjack, in the city of Edinburg.

14-year-old Sofia Almaraz was found on Oct. 15. Almaraz was missing for two days, before being located by police.

Benitez-Briones could possibly be charged with harboring a runaway and enticing a child.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benitez-Briones please contact the Edinburg police department immediately at 956-289-7700 or 383-TIPS (8477).