Police searching for five suspects in two separate, unrelated auto theft investigations

(Source: Edinburg Police Department)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show police are looking for two women and one man on the second incident. Police previously reported it was one woman and two men.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects as part of two separate, unrelated auto theft investigations.

According to a release, one incident took place at the Walmart in 2812 S. Expressway 281 in Edinburg on Sept. 25, after 7 p.m.

In a surveillance camera, two men are seen walking out of the store and later entering a 1993 Chevy Silverado and leaving the parking lot, said the release.

(Source: Edinburg Police Department)

Another theft took place at Burlington Coat Factory in Edinburg on Sept. 30 after 8 p.m.

The suspects, two women and a man, were seen in a surveillance camera, said authorities.

(Source: Edinburg Police Department)

Police say the suspects took the victim’s purse from the store, which contained her keys, wallet and phone. The suspects then were seen taking a 2007 Chevy Cobalt from the parking lot.

Edinburg police states these are two separate theft investigations.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or (956) 383-8477.

