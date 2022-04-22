EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men are wanted by police in connection to two robberies that happened on the same day.

According to a release, the first robbery took place at a restaurant near 3700 W Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg on Saturday, April 16 around 6:30 a.m. Police say two men were seen entering the building and one of them displayed a handgun before they both took off with an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Around 7 a.m. on the same day, police say the same men were seen on surveillance video at a grocery store near 1900 N Sugar Road in Edinburg. In a similar situation, the one man displayed a handgun and both ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a medium to dark-complected man with a slender build wearing a black hoodie-style sweater with white lettering, white Nike sneakers, a multicolored face mask, glasses, and a headdress for his hair. He is believed to be holding a cellphone that is possibly pink.

The second suspect is described as having a heavier build, wearing a thick black jacket with a white shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes, and a dark-colored face mask.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.