BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a grass trimmer and blower from a residence.

Police obtained video surveillance of the incident that occurred Jan. 6 on Timber Drive in which a suspect is seen entering a garage and taking a grass trimmer, air compressor and several other items.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and white shoes — as was seen driving a blue SUV.

Brownsville PD

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.