BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary.

Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted for Burglary of a vehicle.

Authorities shared photos of the suspect’s car. The vehicle appears to be a black Hyundai.

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this vehicle and/or the owner is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided may lead to a cash reward, according to the post.