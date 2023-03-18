BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run in February.

The major accident occurred happened just before 10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, on 11th and West Elizabeth streets.

Surveillance footage captured the vehicle driving down the street seconds before the accident occurred. Brownsville police say, the driver fled the location after the accident.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).