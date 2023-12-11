MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for two men who are wanted for after a firearm was discharged in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Edinburg resident, Abel Sanchez, and 22-year-old Robstown resident, D Amari Ra Sheed Hatten.
Authorities responded to a disturbance on 15th Street and Business Highway 83 at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say both suspects fired a gun and fled the scene in a red Ford Edge.
Police say Sanchez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Hatten is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pound and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Sanchez and Hatton is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).