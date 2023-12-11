MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for two men who are wanted for after a firearm was discharged in the downtown area early Saturday morning.

Abel Sanchez (Source: McAllen Police Department press release) D Amari Ra Sheed Hatten (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Edinburg resident, Abel Sanchez, and 22-year-old Robstown resident, D Amari Ra Sheed Hatten.

Authorities responded to a disturbance on 15th Street and Business Highway 83 at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say both suspects fired a gun and fled the scene in a red Ford Edge.

Source: McAllen Police Department press release

Police say Sanchez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Hatten is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pound and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Sanchez and Hatton is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).