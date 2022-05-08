PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect caught on camera.

On Sunday, Pharr PD released a video of a man seen stealing from the Black Sheep Smoke and Vape Shop on 1513 South Cage Boulevard.

The man was seen on surveillance footage committing the robbery in all-black clothing.

The shop clerk told authorities that the man entered the business giving verbal commands, went around the counter, took an unknown amount of CBD oil cartridges from the glass display, and left on foot.

No injuries occurred from the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Pharr CrimeStoppers at (956) 787-8477.