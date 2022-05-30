BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a theft.

On May 18, an unidentified individual took a scooter from a residence, located at the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD shared photos of the stolen scooter.

The scooter can be described as a blue Honda with a black seat.

Brownsville PD is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or whereabouts of the scooter to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.