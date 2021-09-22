Police search for serial burglar, credit card fraud suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the location of a credit card fraud and serial burglar suspect.

Justin Philip Alexander has multiple warrants for his arrest after a crime spree that began on March 1, 2021.

Alexander is suspected of several vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud.

Brownsville PD asks anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477 or submit an online tip.

All tips will remain anonymous. Information provided may earn you a cash reward.