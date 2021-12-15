Police search for persons of interest in food thefts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of two people.

According to police, they are persons of interest in thefts that have been occurring throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Police say the subjects were recorded on surveillance walking into Sam’s Club in Brownsville and taking food merchandise (meat) from the location.

The female will be on the lookout while the male subject conceals the products, said police.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information provided could lead to a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.