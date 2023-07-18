BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a woman who may have information about two Walmart burglaries.

According to a news release, the two burglaries occurred on July 3 at Walmart in Alton Gloor.

“She could have some information on some burglaries that occurred, it’s a good possibility that she saw the person responsible,” said Martin Sandoval, public information officer for Brownsville PD.

Anyone with information or who can identify the woman is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.