BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is wanted in connection to a car burglary that took place outside a Brownsville restaurant, police say.

The burglary happened at 10:40 p.m., May 6 at the Surfing Crab, located at 2500 N. Expressway in Brownsville.

According to Brownsville police, the woman entered a red Jeep and took several items and documents from the car.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the woman is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.