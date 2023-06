EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A silver alert has been issued after a woman went missing in the Edinburg area Thursday afternoon.

Mary Haley, 86, was last seen in the area of 1800 Portales Drive in Edinburg.

Edinburg police describe Haley as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information that can help locate Haley is asked to call Edinburg PD at (956) 289-7700.