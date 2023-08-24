MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man with an active arrest warrant who escaped law enforcement.

Samuel Aguirre Jr., 53, is wanted by police for evading arrest and failure to comply with a registration request.

Aguirre escaped from police Wednesday morning after a call was made in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the 200 block of East Peking St. in McAllen.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Aguirre failed to comply with completing a sex offender registration.

Aguirre is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police estimate Aguirre weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Aguirre is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.