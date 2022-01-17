Police search for man wanted on multiple charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Irvin Gallegos Garza is wanted for three class A misdemeanors including, Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance, Assault, Evading Arrest or Detention, as well as a third-degree felony of Felon In Possession Of Firearm.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic man, five feet seven inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The 25-year-old man also has tattoos on his neck, back, and chest area.

Anyone with information as to Gallegos whereabouts or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”

If any information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.