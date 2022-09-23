BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized.

(Brownsville PD)

The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. after throwing a rock through a glass door.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man did not take any food–only cash.

“He took an undisclosed amount of money,” Sandoval said.

Surveillance video captured footage of the man.

Those with information are to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 -TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 mobile app. Information provided could lead to a cash reward, and all calls remain anonymous.