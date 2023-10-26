BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man who crossed a stolen truck into Mexico on Sunday, they announced.

According to police, surveillance cameras at the victims house showed a Chevy Silverado was stolen around midnight and crossed into Mexico at 2 a.m.

Brownsville Police Department

Police add that the victim woke up at 7 a.m. to realize his Chevy Silverado was missing and filed a report with authorities.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man who stole the vehicle is asked to contact Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.