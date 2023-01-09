BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral the man displayed his rifle, causing the victim to fear for his safety.

Sandoval said the armed man took the other man’s cell phone and left the location.

The cell phone was later recovered, police say.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man caught on video is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.