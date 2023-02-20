BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in a car theft.

A post on social media made by the Brownsville Police Department stated investigators are looking for the identity of a man suspected of stealing a 2021 Ford Expedition from the 2300 block of North Expressway 77/83 in Brownsville.

Brownsville PD

This incident occurred Jan. 30, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man in the photo shown above is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.