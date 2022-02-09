BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the location of a credit card fraud suspect.

A woman is wanted for credit card fraud after she was seen on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card at multiple stores in Brownsville, according to a press release.

The woman was seen shopping on January 28 at the Khols, located at 4475 Northwest Expressway. She was also seen purchasing items the next day at Target, located at 301 Morrison Road.





Courtesy: Brownsville PD

The suspect is seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.