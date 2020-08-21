Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

McAllen Police search for couple wanted in connection with a burglary

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man and woman wanted in connection with a burglary. An arrest warrant was issued on August 20 for Juan Manuel Guzman and Cecilia Marie Espinoza.

Police say the incident occurred on August 15 at about 1:19 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of South Ware Road in McAllen.

Juan Manuel Guzman is described as a Hispanic male, 32 years old, about 190 pounds, 5′ 9″ tall, Brown hair, and Brown eyes.

Cecilia Marie Espinoza is described as a Hispanic female, 21 years of old, about 4′ 10″ feet tall, about 120 pounds, Brown hair, and Brown eyes.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black and tan 2003 Ford Expedition.

Source: McAllen Police Department
Authorities ask if you know the whereabouts of Juan Manuel Guzman and Cecilia Marie Espinoza contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

