MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including assault.

On April 8, at approximately 8:34 p.m. McAllen PD received reports of an assault.

A warrant for Johnathan J. Perez-Zepeda’s arrest was issued out of the McAllen Municipal Court for Assault a 3rd Degree Felony and Unlawful Restraint a Class “A” Misdemeanor, according to McAllen PD.

According to authorities, Perez-Zepeda drives a black Ford Fiesta. McAllen PD provided a photo of what the car should look like.

Courtesy: McAllen PD

Perez-Zepeda is a 30-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. With a height of 6 feet 2 inches and a weight of 170 pounds, Perez-Zepeda has tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms.

Information on Perez-Zepedas whereabouts can be reported to the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.