McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for an 85-year-old woman who has not been seen since 8 p.m. last night.

Hilda Cuellar Salinas voluntarily left her residence last night at about 7:56 p.m.

According to police, she was last seen walking on the 1900 block of N. 24 Street in McAllen.

Hilda Cuellar Salinas/McAllen Police

Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are searching for her.

Salinas is described by police as a gray haired woman with brown eyes. She is 4’9″ and weighs 200 pounds. Salinas was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray T-shirt, white shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).