McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for an 85-year-old woman who has not been seen since 8 p.m. last night.
Hilda Cuellar Salinas voluntarily left her residence last night at about 7:56 p.m.
According to police, she was last seen walking on the 1900 block of N. 24 Street in McAllen.
Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are searching for her.
Salinas is described by police as a gray haired woman with brown eyes. She is 4’9″ and weighs 200 pounds. Salinas was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray T-shirt, white shorts and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).