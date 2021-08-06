Police: Robbery suspect jumps into stranger’s vehicle to get away, later arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man wanted in a robbery investigation.

Jonathan Sorano was wanted for taking merchandise from a Home Depot.

According to a release, Sorano took a pressure washer and walked out of the store without purchasing the item.

An employee followed Sorano. When the suspect noticed the employee was taking pictures of him loading the item onto his vehicle he took the time and walked toward a mother truck.

The truck was occupied by a driver. Sorano placed the pressure washer on the bed of the truck and got in the passenger seat.

He then threatened the driver and told him to drive off the property, said police.

Afraid of getting hurt, the driver complied.

Police responding to the scene notice Sorano return to pick up his vehicle and were able to arrest him.