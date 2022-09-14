UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say.

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a report of a Harlingen HS student posting a picture of a pellet gun in his backpack on social media.

Police searched the student on campus, but no weapon was found on his person, Sgt Larry Moore with Harlingen PD said.

HCISD reported that the photo was taken at home.

The student was questioned by law enforcement. Charges may be filed in response to the case.

“At no time were students in danger,” a release from HCISD stated. “We ask that parents please talk to your children about the serious consequences of posting inappropriate messages online.”