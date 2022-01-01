Police respond to emergency call, find man shot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that started with an emergency call to authorities.

Officials received a call from an individual that said a man was trying to break into his home, a release by the Sherrif’s Office said.

Authorities say that when they arrived they saw a man, in his mid-40s, with a gunshot wound on his shoulder.

A preliminary investigation confirmed the man was trying to break into the home when the homeowner shot at the man, hitting him in the shoulder, the release said.

The injured man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

This incident is still under investigation by officials.