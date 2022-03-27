WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has launched an investigation for an aggravated robbery Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, at approximately 12: 58 p.m. Weslaco PD responded to a Cricket Wireless Store in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to Weslaco PD.

As of 3 p.m. today, the scene, located at 515 East IH 2, is still under active investigation.

Weslaco PD Police Chief, Joel Rivera, will be providing an update as it becomes available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Weslaco Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

This investigation is ongoing.