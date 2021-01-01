Police ramp up enforcement on NYE celebrations

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- As celebrations begin for the New Year, local law enforcement had ramped up their police presence around neighborhoods to ensure the safety of the community.

“This is a special night so there will be more people out and one thing we’re concerned about is fireworks and also people discharging their weapons,” said Andy Harvey, Chief of Police for the City of Pharr.

In the midst of a global pandemic, social gatherings have also been a cause for concern. Harvey added that while gatherings will not be their focus of enforcement they are hoping residents will comply and limit gatherings.

“If we’re busy with gatherings and all that those things then we are taking away from the city and so we just want people to comply,” he said.

Harvey said they will respond to calls of complaints but will mainly monitor gunfire activity and illegal fireworks. With businesses also being a focal point for gatherings, officials for the City of Edinburg say there’s one reason for enforcement.

“If they are breaking the law then we will enforce it but we will not issue citations we will just let people know that they do have to follow the guidelines,” said Lieutenant Reynaldo Sepulveda with the Edinburg Police Department.

Sepulveda said along with those enforcements, officers on the streets will also be on the lookout for people driving under the influence.

“Have a designated driver if you are drinking or call one of the companies that can provide you a ride but no one should be drinking and driving tonight,” he said.

Sepulveda adds a DWI charge is a class b misdemeanor and those found guilty can face a fine of up to 2-thousand dollars and jail time.