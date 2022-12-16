BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized.

Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police responded to a major accident at 12:36 a.m. Friday at the 1100 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd. According to the release, the accident involved three vehicles, including a white Toyota Tacoma driven by Luna.

Police stated that witnesses saw Luna racing a Ford F150.

“Luna disregarded a red light at the location and struck a vehicle causing a chain reaction,” the release stated.

According to police, the other drivers involved in the crash suffered “serious injuries” and were transported to a local hospital.

Officers made contact with Luna who showed signs of intoxication, the release stated, and was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests.

Luna was arraigned Friday and his bond was set at $50,000, police said.