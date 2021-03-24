COVID INFO COVID INFO

Police: Palmview man bites officer ‘to the bone’ during arrest

by: Samantha Garza

Credit: Palmview Police Department

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the Palmview Police Department initially arrested a man for assaulting and hurting a family member.

Palmview PD told KVEO that Christian Bonilla was arrested for biting his mom. He also resisted arrest and bit a female police officer “enough to see the bone.”

The officer went to the hospital after the incident, police say she has been released.

The man was charged for assaulting a family member, assaulting a peace officer, possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, and less than two ounces of marihuana.

  • Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records
Bonilla’s bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Noe Hernandez

