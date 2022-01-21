Police: 17-year-old shot near Harlingen

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot around Harlingen Friday evening. Police were called to the scene at the La Mexico convenience store located near Bass Blvd and U.S. 83 Frontage Road. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police are looking to determine where exactly the shooting occurred so that the proper agency can handle the investigation. No suspects or arrests have been reported at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when it is available.