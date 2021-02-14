Closing or Delays

Police: One man injured after shooting at strip club in Edinburg

by: Nathaniel Puente

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO) — One man was hospitalized after a Valentine’s Day shooting at an Edinburg strip club.

According to a release, police responded to Jaguars nightclub, located on West Highway 107 in Edinburg, at 3 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Police located a male victim in his 20s with injuries from a gunshot.

The male was transported to a local hospital. He is listed in critical, but stable condition.

No arrest has been made at this time but police are following leads in an investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.

