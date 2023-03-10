PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Progreso man reportedly caught burglarizing a home was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a man the night before, court documents stated.

Alfred Anthony Duran was arrested on charges of criminal attempted murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.

At 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Progreso police arrived at 100 E. Palm St. The victim told police, while he was inside his home when he noticed a bright light shining through a window, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The homeowner told police when he went outside, a man identified as Duran, who also goes by the nickname Wero Placaso, stabbed him on his right arm and his stomach. The victim was taken to Knapp Medical Center for treatment.

At the scene authorities recovered a Cricket cellphone believed to belonged to the attacker, the document stated.

“A video statement was taken of [the victim] who further revealed the attacker while attacking him with the knife kept telling he was going to kill him,” the affidavit stated.

The next day police were dispatched to 100 Palm St. about a burglary in progress. The homeowner told police the burglar was still in the house.

Police say they found Duran inside the house. Duran was arrested and charged with criminal attempted murder for the stabbing. He is being held on $250,000 bond.