BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments are advising the public to be cautious when making purchases online to avoid getting scammed.

Abril Luna, Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer, said online scammers offering services or selling items are on the rise in the RGV.

“You’re seeing a lot more victims of online scamming,” said Luna. “If it’s something that can be investigated locally, you should come to the police station, make a report. If it’s something big contact your bank, if it’s involving a lot of money, contact the FBI.”

According to a report from the Better Business Bureau, 83% of young adults who encountered scams fell for them, more than any other age group.

Luna said if you are a victim of an online scam there may be a way to get your money back.

“Going to the bank, they can always make a fraud report get with their bank so that maybe they can get a reimbursement for the funds that they sent,” she said.

Luna said not all transactions made through apps like Cash app or Venmo can be returned.

Police said scammers will make fake profiles so they can easily delete their accounts.

“We do have detectives that can look into it but sometimes some of these online scammers are from foreign countries, so it becomes a little harder to track and that’s when the FBI steps in,” Luna said.

Scammers can also take over social media accounts, pretending to be a friend or a relative to get your personal information.

“If you receive a message from a friend or relative that seems kind of off, make sure you get a hold of them and try to see if they can talk to you in person or if you have their personal cell phone, give them a call, see if they were the ones that actually sent the message,” Luna adds.

If you plan to meet someone in person. It’s a good idea to do the exchange at your local police department.

Luna added, “At our police station, we do have in the parking lot a safety exchange zone, which we do have cameras we do have audio. So if anybody who feels safer wants to come and do an exchange, they can always come here to the police station and make the exchange.”