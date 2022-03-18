EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after multiple vehicles were stolen.

Police said that on Mach 17, officers responded to a burglary of a building in the 300 block of West Chapin Road.

The burglary took place between midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A gray 2007 Mazda RX8 with black hood and TX license plate #991WJG, a white 2003 Hummer H2 with black wheels and TX license plate #AG70916, a lime green 1975 International Scout with TX license plate #C66MWY, a top hat white enclosed double axle trailer, a double axle flatbed trailer, and several other items were taken, said the release.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Edinburg Police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crimestoppers at 956-383-TIPS.